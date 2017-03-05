2017 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket released - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2017 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket released

Posted: Updated:

Rosemont, Ill. – Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland and Minnesota are the top four seeds in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, the conference office announced on Sunday night. The 20th annual event will be contested from March 8-12 at Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

After winning the outright Big Ten Championship with a 14-4 conference record, Purdue is the tournament’s top seed and will open play at Noon ET on Friday. Maryland and Wisconsin completed the season with a 12-6 conference record. Based on conference tiebreaking procedures, the Badgers are the No. 2 seed and the Terrapins claimed the No. 3 seed. Wisconsin opens play in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, while the Terrapins will get underway at approximately 9 p.m.

Minnesota wrapped up the Big Ten season with an 11-7 conference record after winning eight of its last nine games.The Gophers will begin play in the quarterfinals on Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern all ended the season with a conference record of 10-8. Based on conference tiebreakers, the Spartans are the No. 5 seed, followed by sixth-seeded Northwestern, No. 7 Iowa and eighth-seeded Michigan.

Illinois finished 8-10 in conference play, and is the No. 9 seed. Indiana and Ohio State both finished the conference season with a record of 7-11. The Hoosiers earned the No. 10 seed based on conference tiebreakers. Ohio State enters the tournament as the No. 11 seed.

Nebraska and Penn State wrapped up the conference season tied with a 6-12 record. The Huskers claimed the No. 12 seed through conference tiebreaker procedures, while Penn State represents the No. 13 seed. Rutgers (3-15) will be the No. 14 seed.      

All-session tickets currently remain available at the Verizon Center box office, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Single-session tickets will go on sale beginning at noon ET on Monday.

For more information, including a full bracket, ticket and lodging information, go to bigten.org. 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Anderson, Perez lead Brewers past Giants 5-2

    Anderson, Perez lead Brewers past Giants 5-2

    Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernan Perez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.   

    More >>

    Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernan Perez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.   

    More >>

  • Fans provide rescue ride to Packers' House

    Fans provide rescue ride to Packers' House

    Two men came to the rescue of a Packers player who missed his flight.

    More >>

    Two men came to the rescue of a Packers player who missed his flight.

    More >>

  • Four local baseball teams advance to state tournament

    Four local baseball teams advance to state tournament

    Four local high school baseball teams have advanced to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament next week in Grand Chute.  

    More >>

    Four local high school baseball teams have advanced to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament next week in Grand Chute.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.