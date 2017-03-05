Badgers women's hockey land No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team, the No. 1 seed in the 2017 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, makes its 11th national tournament appearance this Saturday, welcoming Robert Morris to LaBahn Arena for an NCAA quarterfinal game.

The Badgers, WCHA regular season and tournament champions, and the Colonials, College Hockey America’s regular and postseason champions, are set to meet at 2 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.

“Obviously it’s been a very exciting day,” UW captain Sydney McKibbon said. “First winning the WCHA tournament and now finding out we get to play another game at home. This is especially exciting for our senior class to be able to play at LaBahn Arena once last time.

“It’s going to be very bittersweet, but we can’t wait to play one last time in front of the greatest fans in the nation and we can’t wait to see LaBahn rocking.”

Saturday’s meeting will be the ninth between UW and RMU and the first in seven seasons, with the last matchup between the two programs resulting in a 7-1 victory for UW on Nov. 20, 2010. The Badgers are 7-1-0 all-time against the Colonials and lead the series 3-1-0 on home ice.

The Badgers are fresh off winning their third-straight WCHA playoff title with a 4-1 win over No. 2 Minnesota Duluth on Sunday afternoon. UW has a 31-2-4 overall record, finishing the regular season with a 22-2-4 conference ledger.

Robert Morris is 24-4-6 this season and defeated Syracuse, 2-0, to win the CHA championship on Saturday. The school also captured the CHA regular season title and will make its first ever NCAA tournament appearance on Saturday.

“Robert Morris is going to give us their best game and we all look forward to the atmosphere next weekend,” McKibbon said. “Both teams are going to be fighting for their season and it will be a lot of fun.”

Tickets for UW’s fourth-ever NCAA quarterfinal at LaBahn Arena go on sale on Monday at 8:30 a.m. CT on UWBadgers.com.