Wisconsin's Medbery takes second in Big Ten Wrestling Championships, five others qualify for NCAA tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- In a match that fans have been anticipating since the start of the season, No. 2 Connor Medbery and top-ranked Kyle Snyder of Ohio State lived up to the hype in the final bout of the Big Ten Championships at Indiana’s Assembly Hall. Medbery’s second-place title highlighted the final session for the Wisconsin wrestling team that finished in a tie for eighth place.

After trailing 4-1 following the first period, Medbery held 2016 Olympian Synder scoreless in the second. Medbery got on the board first in the third period with an early escape, but Snyder received one penalty point and takedown to bring the score to 6-2. With just 33 seconds remaining, Medbery wouldn’t go down without a fight as he recorded one more escape and takedown to cut Snyder’s lead to 6-5. One final escape and riding time handed Snyder the 8-5 decision in the battle of the undefeated. The second-place finish marked Medbery’s best finish in the Big Ten tournament.

In the extra-competitive 165-pound bracket, Isaac Jordan faced Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph for the third-place title. Joseph got on the board first and back-to-back takedowns proved to be too much for Jordan to overcome as Joseph clinched the tight 5-2 decision.

Ricky Robertson got his hand raised in the fifth-place match at 197 pounds. Facing Rutgers’ Matt Correnti, Robertson recorded an early takedown to get things going and piled it on from there to walk away with the 9-1 major decision.

Up against Iowa’s Alex Meyer in the fifth place match, Ryan Christensen tallied a reversal in the second period but Meyer ultimately came away with the 4-2 decision.



NOTES TO KNOW:

-In all, six Badgers earned NCAA automatic qualifier bids as Hunter Ritter and Cole Martin secured their podium finishes in the prior session.

-With 67.5 points, Wisconsin tied Rutgers for eighth place. Ohio State took home the team title with 139.5 points, followed by Penn State with 130.



TALK FROM THE MAT:

“First session was great, second session we came out a little bit flat but some guys had some big wins too. Ricky came back to take fifth and Christensen gave himself a chance to win today and Martin won. There were areas that we could have been a little bit better, but it is what it is and now we just have to go back and regroup. We’ll talk about NCAAs and I’m hoping for a couple wildcards too on Tuesday.”

“You sit down and talk with them and ask them what they’re feeling out there, you watch video and then you work on those positions and work from there. There are going to be slight changes but nothing big because right now nothing is big so we just have to do slight adjustments to figure it out.”

-Head Coach Barry Davis

UP NEXT:

With the Big Ten Championships in the books, the Badgers will now set their sights on the NCAA Championships in St. Louis’ Scottrade Center from March 16-18.