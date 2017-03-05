Wisconsin's Medbery takes second in Big Ten Wrestling Championships, five others qualify for NCAA tournament

Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernan Perez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Two men came to the rescue of a Packers player who missed his flight.More >>
Four local high school baseball teams have advanced to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament next week in Grand Chute.More >>
The Edgewood boys golf team had been on a crusade all season. They fulfilled that quest by claiming the WIAA Division 2 State Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.More >>
Several local golfers are in the title hunt after the opening round of the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.More >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
The Islamic State group has claimed attacks on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which killed at least one person and wounded several others.More >>
Newly released dash cam video shows the seconds leading up to a crash between a squad car and a bear.More >>
Health officials in Chippewa Falls are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services after dozens of adults and children became sick at a Northern Wisconsin festival.More >>
A bear was caught on surveillance breaking into a Colorado home and snacking on goodies.More >>
Paris police say they are responding near Notre Dame Cathedral, urge passersby to stay away.More >>
State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.More >>
Authorities have hailed a northern Illinois man a hero after he jumped through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure. Randy Tompkins, of Dixon, was driving his truck Friday afternoon when he spotted a car driving in the wrong lane heading right at him.More >>
The Orange County sheriff says a lone gunman appeared to single out his victims in the Orlando awning factory where he killed 5 people on Monday.More >>
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) discussed a number of issues in a wide-ranging interview on Capital City Sunday this week, including President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement and the Senate Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.More >>
