Community members in Sun Prairie voice concerns over noise problem at Angell Park Speedway

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) --- It's been an institution in Sun Prairie for more than 100 years. But now some people are complaining about the noise during races at Angell Park Speedway.

Robert Kincaid and his wife Carol live about a half mile from the racetrack.

"We've lived there about 22 years now," Kincaid said.

He said when races are held, the noise from the track is so loud they can't have a conversation on their porch.

"We can't sit there and talk. We have to physically go in the house and have a conversation."

So they were eager to hear what city and racetrack officials had to say at a brainstorming meeting Sunday night to address the noise problem.

Racing at the speedway usually ends at 10 p.m. on Sunday night, when the track is open. But sometimes it can run later. The amount of noise has causes problems for some of the neighbors close by.

"Unfortunately some of these races go after 10 o'clock, which is the end of our noise ordinance. And even though we've had an agreement with the racetrack, when the races run let's say to 11 p.m, 11:30, we get complaints," said Sun Prairie alder Steve Stocker.

Sun Prairie resident Bailey Kermath said it has been an issue.

“I have a 3 year old and a 6 month old and their bedtime is 7 or 8 o'clock. So every time the cars come around, I have a crying toddler."

Speedway president Robert Koltes listened to suggestion ranging from racing on Saturday instead of Sunday, starting the races earlier, and installing a roof over the track.

"We've tried racing Saturday night. And I have to tell you, our crowds are nothing," Koltes said.

In the end, Kincaid said he wouldn't mind if the races were stopped all together.

"It's a personal thing living that close. It does interfere with us being able to enjoy our porch."

Alder Stocker said racing at the track will not be discontinued, despite rumors. City officials will consider the list of complaints and make a suggestion, which may take a couple of months.