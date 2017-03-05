Special Olympics Basketball Tournament in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) -- More than 300 Special Olympics athletes hit the court for the State Regional Basketball Tournament Sunday.

The competition at the Verona Athletic Center leads up to the championship series in Oshkosh next month.

Players and their coaches love the camaraderie, but they have some other goals, too.

"To win both games so we don't have to be dependent on the lottery pick, that way if we win both games then we automatically qualify to go to Stevens Point," says coach John Haberle.

The Verona team has been practicing since early January and they hope to make it to Stevens Point, which comes before the state championship in Oshkosh.