UPDATE: Man cited for OWI after US 12 crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police cited 33-year-old Milton Javier Hernandez Salguero for his second OWI offense after the crash involving a semi truck and two other vehicles.



The Madison Police Department says Hernandez Salguero was driving when he hit a semi on US 12 near Madison Sunday night. After that crash, another vehicle hit Hernandez Salguero's vehicle.



Lanes on US 12 at County AB were closed from about 10 p.m. Sunday until 2:15 a.m. Monday.



Police say Hernandez Salguero was taken to the hospital with what was believed to be significant injuries, but then later deemed non-life threatening injuries.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin DOT says US 12 eastbound lanes are back open at County AB after a crash Sunday night.



The lanes were back open at about 2:15 a.m. Monday. They had been closed since shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.



MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident involving a semi truck Sunday night.

Dane County Sheriff's officer in charge was able to confirm for 27 News they shut down all eastbound lanes of Hwy 12/18 at County AB.

At least two other vehicles were involved in the crash, and injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this point.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.

