UPDATE: Man cited for OWI after US 12 crash

Health officials in Chippewa Falls are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services after dozens of adults and children became sick at a Northern Wisconsin festival.More >>
One of the victim's of Wednesday's explosion at Didion Milling Plant is receiving support from familiar people: Randolph High School's basketball community.More >>
A four-year-old boy has died after falling off an ATV and being run over by a trailer in Columbia County.More >>
Didion Milling announced Tuesday afternoon a fourth employee at their Cambria facility has died from injuries suffered in an explosion at that plant last week.More >>
Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.More >>
