UPDATE: Man cited for OWI after US 12 crash

Health officials in Chippewa Falls are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services after dozens of adults and children became sick at a Northern Wisconsin festival.
In 2006 numbers show there was only one place in North America for green burials. Today there are more than 300. That includes a few in Wisconsin.
One of the victim's of Wednesday's explosion at Didion Milling Plant is receiving support from familiar people: Randolph High School's basketball community.
A four-year-old boy has died after falling off an ATV and being run over by a trailer in Columbia County.
Several local businesses and organizations are turning over their fundraising opportunities to help the victims of a deadly explosion in Cambria last week.
