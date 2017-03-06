Man arrested for 8th OWI after getting vehicle stuck

TOWN OF MEDINA (WKOW) -- A Cottage Grove man was arrested for his 8th OWI.



The Dane County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:30 Sunday night, deputies were called out to Midway Lane in the Town of Medina for a vehicle stuck in a yard. Officials say the person inside the vehicle wasn't hurt, but he was intoxicated. 38-year-old Benjamin Weber was arrested.