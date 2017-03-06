Man arrested for 8th OWI after getting vehicle stuck - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested for 8th OWI after getting vehicle stuck

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF MEDINA (WKOW) -- A Cottage Grove man was arrested for his 8th OWI.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:30 Sunday night, deputies were called out to Midway Lane in the Town of Medina for a vehicle stuck in a yard.  Officials say the person inside the vehicle wasn't hurt, but he was intoxicated.  38-year-old Benjamin Weber was arrested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.