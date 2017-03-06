Madison Capitols host annual cross-check cancer event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Capitols fans are encouraged to donate to the Cross-Check Cancer cause, in conjunction with the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

On Monday, Kimberly Chacos and Dr. Mark Burkard stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Individual tickets will be sold for $12, with $2 on each ticket being donated back to the Carbone Center for cancer research.

Packages for the evening are also available, ranging from $50 to $250, which include main concourse tickets, Chuck-A-Pucks for the intermission contest, fan experiences, and more. Up to 26% of each package purchase will be donated to UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The team will be wearing specialty jerseys and a portion of the proceeds will go to UW Carbone Cancer Center. Survivors will also be dropping the first puck for the game, and they are working on additional ways to honor survivors and showcase UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Join the Capitols in Cross Checking Cancer by calling (608) 257-CAPS (2277) or click here for ticket information.