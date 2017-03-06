Popular Madison bike route to close temporarily

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting Monday, March 6, a popular bike route in Madison will close due to construction.

The route along Woodrow Street and Edgewood Drive between Monroe Street and Edgewood Avenue will close starting at 7:00 a.m. The route is expected to be closed until the end of June.

During the closure, detour signs will direct bikers to Edgewood Avenue and West Lawn Avenue.