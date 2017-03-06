Veterans Museum Vietnam War exhibit to open

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting Monday, March 6, the Vietnam War exhibit at the Central Madison Public Library will open for several days.

With the help of Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum has created an exhibit that will feature a photo for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

The exhibit will be open from March 6 to March 9 in conjunction with the film showing of "Military Medicine: Beyond the Battlefield" on March 7.