Veterans Museum Vietnam War exhibit to open - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Veterans Museum Vietnam War exhibit to open

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting Monday, March 6, the Vietnam War exhibit at the Central Madison Public Library will open for several days.

With the help of Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum has created an exhibit that will feature a photo for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. 

The exhibit will be open from March 6 to March 9 in conjunction with the film showing of "Military Medicine: Beyond the Battlefield" on March 7.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.