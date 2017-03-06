Under the Sea: Local mom starts teaching "mermaid classes"

MILTON (WKOW) -- A local mom is trading her feet for fins and teaching others how to be mermaids.

Kelly Whitney was on vacation in Myrtle Beach when she saw women wearing tails and swimming like mermaids. The Milton mom knew she had to bring that back to Wisconsin. She started Flippers Mermaid School, where she teaches people how to swim with the special tails.

There's more to it than living out a childhood fantasy. "It's a great way to get out and be active, and get a good workout in, and have fun and use your imagination,” said Whitney. “And just play and be a kid again." For Whitney, it's also been a way for her to spend more time with her daughters.

Mermaids-in-training have to be at least 7 years old, and it's recommended they be strong swimmers. When you finish the class, you're officially a "certified mermaid".

Right now the classes are held at the Milton High School pool, but Whitney hopes to take them outside in the summer, and even do private parties. For more information about Flippers, click here.