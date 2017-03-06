Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriving' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriving'

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett highlighted the city's growth in real-estate development during his annual State of the City address and says the growth is helping the state overall.

Barrett said Monday 2,200 housing units have been completed or are under construction since the start of 2016 and called Milwaukee a city of "thriving neighborhoods." He noted $3.4 billion has been invested in the city over the last decade and says Milwaukee generates about $460 million in revenue for the state.

He used that figure to counter the perception that the city is "a drain on the state."

Barrett says the city's real-estate development will continue to grow with the construction of a new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks and building of a new streetcar downtown beginning this spring.

