Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriving'

Health officials in Chippewa Falls are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services after dozens of adults and children became sick at a Northern Wisconsin festival.More >>
Health officials in Chippewa Falls are working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services after dozens of adults and children became sick at a Northern Wisconsin festival.More >>
In 2006 numbers show there was only one place in North America for green burials. Today there are more than 300. That includes a few in Wisconsin.More >>
In 2006 numbers show there was only one place in North America for green burials. Today there are more than 300. That includes a few in Wisconsin.More >>
Steven Avery's attorney files 1,000-page post-conviction notice.More >>
Steven Avery's attorney files 1,000-page post-conviction notice.More >>
A realty listing puts a $3,000,000 price tag on the commercial property in the Town of Vermont, adding that it includes 126 acres.More >>
A realty listing puts a $3,000,000 price tag on the commercial property in the Town of Vermont, adding that it includes 126 acres.More >>
One of the victim's of Wednesday's explosion at Didion Milling Plant is receiving support from familiar people: Randolph High School's basketball community.More >>
One of the victim's of Wednesday's explosion at Didion Milling Plant is receiving support from familiar people: Randolph High School's basketball community.More >>
Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernan Perez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chase Anderson pitched 7 2-3 shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game, Hernan Perez homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Two men came to the rescue of a Packers player who missed his flight.More >>
Two men came to the rescue of a Packers player who missed his flight.More >>
Four local high school baseball teams have advanced to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament next week in Grand Chute.More >>
Four local high school baseball teams have advanced to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament next week in Grand Chute.More >>
The Edgewood boys golf team had been on a crusade all season. They fulfilled that quest by claiming the WIAA Division 2 State Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.More >>
The Edgewood boys golf team had been on a crusade all season. They fulfilled that quest by claiming the WIAA Division 2 State Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.More >>
Several local golfers are in the title hunt after the opening round of the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.More >>
Several local golfers are in the title hunt after the opening round of the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course.More >>