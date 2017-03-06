Badgers slip two spots in A.P. poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers slip two spots in A.P. poll

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers fell two spots in the Associated Press Men's College Basketball poll after going 1-1 the previous week. Wisconsin checks in at No. 24. The Badgers will be the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They'll face either Iowa or Indiana on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT in Washington, D.C.

Associated Press Top 25

                                   Record    Pts  Prv
  1.  Kansas  (59)          28-3    1619      1
  2.  Villanova  (2)      28-3    1517      2
  3.  UCLA  (3)                28-3    1487      3
  4.  Gonzaga  (1)          30-1    1430      4
  5.  Oregon                    27-4    1364      6
  6.  North  Carolina    26-6    1291      5
  7.  Arizona                  27-4    1252      7
  8.  Kentucky                26-5    1182      9
  9.  Baylor                    25-6    1084    11
10.  Louisville            24-7    1047      8
11.  West  Virginia      24-7      958    10
12.  SMU                          27-4      849    14
13.  Purdue                    25-6      839    16
14.  Duke                        23-8      667    17
15.  Cincinnati            27-4      634    18
16.  Florida  State      24-7      631    15
17.  Florida                  24-7      617    12
18.  Butler                    23-7      538    13
19.  Saint  Mary's        27-3      456    20
20.  Wichita  State      30-4      401    21
21.  Virginia                21-9      400    23
22.  Notre  Dame            23-8      394    19
23.  Iowa  State          20-10      147    24
24.  Wisconsin              23-8      139    22
25.  Maryland                24-7        47      --
   Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 28, Oklahoma State 23, Minnesota 22, Michigan 16, Dayton 11, Seton Hall 9, Southern Cal 6, Providence 5, Vermont 3, Arkansas 2, Miami 2, VCU 2, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 1, Michigan State 1, Princeton 1, UNC Wilmington 1.

