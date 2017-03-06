Wisconsin Supreme Court set to rule on guns aboard Madison buses

“Wisconsin Carry” filed a lawsuit in 2014 challenging Madison Metro Transit's ban on "weapons of any kind."

MADISON (WKOW) --- The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to rule Tuesday on guns aboard Madison buses.

The Milwaukee-based group “Wisconsin Carry” filed a lawsuit in 2014 challenging Madison Metro Transit's ban on "weapons of any kind" on city buses. The group claims Madison’s Transit and Parking Commission can't ban guns on buses under the state's concealed carry law.

Wisconsin Carry President Nik Clark said this is not just a 2nd amendment issue, but it's also a civil rights issue.

Clark said the right to defend yourself and use a gun is fundamental and the right to carry shouldn't be just for people with their own transportation.

“When you're day starts and ends with a trip on mass transit, in this case the Madison city bus, there is no way to practically exercise your right to carry. Because if you're day starts with a ride to work or to your errands, you can't carry on a Madison bus, then you would be able to exercise your right to carry at all throughout the day. And in fact, the minute you leave the house, you have to leave your gun at home,” Clark said.

Madison Metro Transit spokesperson Mick Rusch said in a statement sent to 27 News:

"We still firmly believe in the value of our policy to prohibit loaded handguns from being allowed on moving buses. This is especially so right now as we continue to experience overcrowding on our vehicles on a regular basis."

Clark said people carry concealed weapons on Milwaukee buses without incident.

Rusch said once the decision is released, the city attorney's office will review it and metro will comply with the law.

In August 2015, a state appeals court upheld the gun ban, saying it's a rule, not an ordinance.

Clark said if the state's high court rules against the gun rights group, they will lobby to change state law.