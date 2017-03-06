Happ leads Badgers' All-Big Ten selections

Several Badgers took home season-ending awards from the Big Ten Conference. Ethan Happ was the top Wisconsin honoree. He became just the second Badgers sophomore to be named first-team All-Big Ten.

Happ was a first-team pick by both the media and coaches. The only other Badgers sophomore to earn first-team honors was Michael Finley. Happ also made the all-defensive team for the second straight year.

Bronson Koenig was voted to the second-team All-Big Ten honors in his senior season by coaches. The media voted him to the third-team. Nigel Hayes finished his career with a third-team selection.

Zak Showalter was voted to the all-defensive team for the first time in his career. Vitto Brown earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

2016-17 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Coaches)

FIRST TEAM

Peter Jok, Iowa

MELO TRIMBLE, Maryland

Nate Mason, Minnesota

CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM #

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

Tony Carr, Penn State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

Vic Law, Northwestern

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Zak Showalter, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

DEFENSIVE PLAYER

OF THE YEAR

Reggie Lynch, Minnesota

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Nicholas Baer, Iowa

COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard Pitino, Minnesota

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Malcolm Hill, Illinois; Collin Hartman, Indiana; Nicholas Baer, Iowa; Damonte Dodd, Maryland; Zak Irvin, Michigan; Eron Harris, Michigan State; Bakary Konaté, Minnesota; Jordy Tshimanga, Nebraska; Sanjay Lumpkin, Northwestern; C.J. Jackson, Ohio State; Payton Banks, Penn State; Jon McKeeman, Purdue; Mike Williams, Rutgers; Vitto Brown, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections IN?ALL?CAPS

2016-17 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team (Media)

FIRST TEAM

Peter Jok, Iowa

Melo Trimble, Maryland

Nate Mason, Minnesota

CALEB SWANIGAN, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Tai Webster, Nebraska

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

THIRD TEAM#

James Blackmon Jr., Indiana

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Zak Irvin, Michigan

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Trevor Thompson, Ohio State

Tony Carr, Penn State

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

Isaac Haas, Purdue

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Richard Pitino, Minnesota

Unanimous selections IN?ALL?CAPS

# Additional honorees due to tie