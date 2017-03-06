Edgewood makes return trip to State

Ever since dropping a one-point heart-breaker to Hayward in the state semifinals a year ago, the Edgewood girl's basketball team has been on a mission to return to the Resch Center. That mission will be accomplished when they take on Wrightstown on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

"From the very beginning of the season, our only goal is to get back to state and really redeem what we should have won last year," says senior Katie Meriggioli. "Our opportunity is we're going to finish it this time."

The Crusaders have been on a crusade all season. They enter the state tournament with a 23-3 record and have won 17 games in a row.

"I think we've been building all season, which is what you want to have happen," says head coach Lora Staveness. "I think they have a big belief in themselves and what we're doing."

As repeat participants at the state tournament, senior star Estella Moschkau says the group has a firmer grasp on what's in front of them and how to achieve their ultimate goal, the school's first state title.

"Last year was a 'we're happy to be here' kind of moment. This year, it's like, 'We've got to get this done.' We've had experience there. We know what to expect."