Reebok CrossFit Games Comes to Madison

The 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games will hold its first Madison competition on Thursday, March 23, 2017. This last of five Open-qualifying events will be held at 7 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Admission to the event sold out in under 24 hours.

The CrossFit Open consists of five workouts and is the first qualifying stage of the CrossFit Games. Any athlete who wants to compete at the Games in Madison this August must first make qualify through the Open in their region.

Madison joins an elite status of 2017 CrossFit Open host cities including Mexico City, Mexico, Montreal, Quebec, San Antonio, Texas and Columbus, Ohio.

It's called the 17.5 games. We are thrilled to host CrossFit’s 17.5 Live Open Announcement at the Monona Terrace,” says President and CEO of the Madison Area Sports Commission and Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau Deb Archer. “This is the first time people in Madison will have the chance to see competitive CrossFit athletes like Katrin and Sara compete on a stage. It will be an amazing event!”

For more information on the CrossFit Games, click here.