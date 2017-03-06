Veterans want exception to firearms ordinance to protect 21-gun salute

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Veterans who sacrificed so much on the battlefield are now continuing to fight in their hometown of Beloit. They're asking for an exception to the city's firearms ordinance when it comes to the 21-gun salute at funerals.

Dozens of veterans sat in at the city council meeting on Monday as they voiced their concern with limitations on the tradition that's performed at the funerals of veterans.

"It's one way for us to show our respects and thank them for serving and defending our country," said Steve Mayfield. He's the commander of a joint honor guard in Beloit that conducts the ceremony at funerals in Beloit.

A Marine veteran himself, Mayfield says the guard performs at anywhere between 50 and 75 funerals a year.

But this past President's Day, before commanding his comrades to fire in a salute at a funeral, he received a call.

"I received a call from the Beloit Police Department informing me that we would be in violation of city ordinance if we were to fire on church property," he explained.

The city's firearm ordinance states in part, "No person shall fire or discharge any firearm or air gun within the City, except a police officer in the lawful discharge of his duty, provided this subsection shall not apply to the target practice of the regular club, or any shooting gallery conducted within the permission of the Police Department."

However, there is a statue regarding firearms being fired at cemeteries. That part of an ordinance states, ", Firearms may discharge blanks during funeral ceremonies with the permission of the Superintendent of Cemeteries."

But Mayfield says not all veterans are buried at cemeteries. Some are cremated with their ashes spread at a specific place in which the 21-gun salute should be able to take place.

However, that draws concern from Beloit's police chief.

"Public safety concerns of people driving through an intersection and hearing volleys of rifle shots. We don't know what the reaction of those motorist would be or those residents in the area," said Chief David Zibolski.

But many at the meeting on Monday, thought otherwise.

"I have a member on our guard who's been here since 1968. There's never been a problem," said Mayfield.

Now, Mayfield, Zibolski and funeral directors in Beloit will meet Tuesday morning to try to come up with a solution.