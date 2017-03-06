Homeowners appeal to feds for help with eroding Lake Michigan sh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Homeowners appeal to feds for help with eroding Lake Michigan shoreline

MOUNT PLEASANT (WKOW) -- People living along Lake Michigan in Wisconsin are hoping for federal help to save their homes.
    The bluffs are eroding in Mount Pleasant, near Racine.
    Neighbors have spent much of their own money to stabilize the shoreline, but now they're hoping the federal government will chip in.
Houses are falling into the lake, people are freaking out and we don't know what to do," resident Jill Greco told WISN.
    The village applied for a grant through the Army Corps of Engineers, but it's still sitting there, waiting for budgets to get passed.

