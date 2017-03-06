Antetokounmpo, Snell lead Bucks past 76ers, 112-98

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, Tony Snell had 18 of his season-high 21 in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 112-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton added 13 apiece for the Bucks, who won their third straight game to stay close in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Milwaukee began the day 1 1/2 games behind Detroit for the final playoff spot in the East. The Pistons hosted Chicago on Monday night.

Justin Anderson tied his career high with 19 points for Philadelphia, which has lost five of six. The 76ers were without big man Jahlil Okafor (knee) for the second straight game. They are so short of bodies that they received a hardship exception to sign Shawn Long to a 10-day contract on Monday. Long, in his NBA debut, had 13 points and seven rebounds.