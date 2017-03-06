Preparing for opening day at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- We are just four weeks from opening day at Miller Park.

That means the grass is getting a winter wake-up call.

The grounds crew pulled the tarp off the field for the first time Monday.

That tarp helps to keep the grass dormant, but our warm stretch at the end of February almost ruined it.

"What the calendar says at that time of year if you're in 70s in February, there's still a lot of winter left to go and so we kind of tried to keep it in a dormant state through that stretch and now we're trying to bring it back up," Brewers Director of Grounds Michael Boettcher told WISN.

The Brewers will play their first game at Miller Park on March 31; an exhibition game against the White Sox.