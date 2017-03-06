March, vigil mark 2 years since Tony Robinson's death

Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbedMore >>
The discovery of bottles and bones dating back decades has archaeologists, historians and even a stump removal specialist trying to unravel a mystery in New Lisbon.
Madison's Chinese community organized a vigil Wednesday night to pay tribute to Yu Chen, who died while windsurfing on Lake Mendota last week.
Steven Avery's attorney files 1,000-page post-conviction notice.
The Madison Fire Department says a fire at the playground at Odana Hills Park caused $80,000 to $100,000 in damage.
