UPDATE: Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday; storm causes damage in southern WI

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our viewing area. Information has been updated and the advisory goes from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS says there will be southwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour, gusting up to 45 miles per hour. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure small objects, like garbage cans, as they can blow around easily.



As of 2 a.m. Monday, Alliant Energy reports about 3,000 people without power. MG&E reports only 5 people without power.

Many areas have a few reports of storm damage, including trees and power lines down. Rock County was hit the worst, according to dispatchers, with anywhere from 35-50 storm reports. Most other counties had one or two reports.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern Wisconsin has expired.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our viewing area until 2:00 a.m., with the severe storms moving swiftly through the area.

Storm reports are coming in to the National Weather Service. In Darlington, law enforcement reported the roof came off of a building on Highway G. Authorities also reported power lines going down north of La Valle in Sauk County.

We've also seen strong wind gusts hitting 62 mph (Mineral Point), 60 mph (Mount Horeb) and 58 mph (Monroe).

People are being advised to stay inside, away from windows and be aware of the weather as it passes through the area.

After the storm blows through, we are still looking at a Wind Advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.