UPDATE: American Red Cross helping 2 after fire in Necedah

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is helping two people after a fire Monday night in Necedah.

The Red Cross says it's providing financial assistance for items like food, shelter and clothing. Local Red Cross workers met with residents to help them in the recovery process.

American Red Cross disaster assistance is free because of donations from the community. Workers who respond to fires and other disasters are volunteers.

NECEDAH (WKOW) -- A family in Necedah is displaced after a residential fire in Necedah late Monday night.

The call for the fire on 22nd St. came in around 10:30 Monday night. The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Dept. says at one point the house was totally engulfed in flames. As of 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the fire was under control.

There are no reported injuries from the fire. The family displaced is being assisted by the Red Cross.