Learn about indigenous foods at the Food Sovereignty Symposium & Festival

MADISON (WKOW) -- A festival this week brings attention to indigenous foods with the help of American Indian chefs.

The Food Sovereignty Symposium and Festival is March 10-12, with special events Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well. Most of the events are on the University of Wisconsin campus. There are a few at surrounding sites in Madison.

The symposium will focus on indigenous foods and other topics like food sovereignty that impact how communities control and manage their food systems. It's a celebration of foods native to our local and regional area.

There are a few events Tuesday and Wednesday, including a Public Kitchen and Slow Food Cafe. Thursday is the American Indian Foods Pop-up Diner at Robinia starting at 6:00 p.m.

The bulk of the festival is Friday through Sunday, with the Symposium on Food Sovereignty, a Fish Fry, Taste of the Tribes, Indigenous Food Banquet, Native Foods Brunch and more.

