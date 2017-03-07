UPDATE: The Big Share brings in $315,000 for local non-profits

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Community Shares of Wisconsin says the final fundraising tally for The Big Share was a record-breaking $315,000.

Community Shares says the total broke the previous record by more than 15 percent.

The money came from 2,700 unique donors.

"This year's Big Share truly demonstrated this community's commitment to justice, equity, and sustainability," said CSW Executive Director, Cheri Dubiel. "We're blown away by the generosity of everyone who gave, and our Big Share sponsors, who helped to make this entire day possible."

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Big Share has raised nearly $300,000.

At one hour before the midnight deadline, the effort's website says $297,630 has been raised. More than 2,500 donors have given money.

Organizers say their original goal was to raise $250,000 and once they got past that mark, they set their sights on topping $300,000.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison area is coming together Tuesday, March 7 for The Big Share.

It's the third annual online giving day for 70 local non-profits that work at the grassroots level to build a fair, just community and protect the environment. The event is sponsored by Community Shares of Wisconsin for its 70 non-profits.

“The Big Share is an opportunity for the entire community to come together and stand up for the causes and values we care about,” said Cheri Dubiel, CSW Executive Director. “Whether it’s making a donation, or sharing your support for social justice, The Big Share gives everyone the chance to build a safe community where all of our neighbors can thrive."

In two years, The Big Share has raised over $500,000 from thousands of individual donors, many of whom are encouraged to donate for the first time through social media posts, and emails, from friends and family.

The non-profits hope social media will play a big role in getting the word out to generate new donors, so share the website with friends!

