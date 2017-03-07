UPDATE: Gov. Walker to visit Jewish Community Center targeted by threat

Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbedMore >>
Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbedMore >>
A woman has been arrested after an overnight stabbing at Ian's Pizza.More >>
A woman has been arrested after an overnight stabbing at Ian's Pizza.More >>
Thursday marks 33 years since an F5 tornado destroyed 90% of the community of Barneveld in Iowa County.More >>
Thursday marks 33 years since an F5 tornado destroyed 90% of the community of Barneveld in Iowa County.More >>
The discovery of bottles and bones dating back decades has archaeologists, historians and even a stump removal specialist trying to unravel a mystery in New Lisbon.More >>
The discovery of bottles and bones dating back decades has archaeologists, historians and even a stump removal specialist trying to unravel a mystery in New Lisbon.More >>
Madison's Chinese community organized a vigil Wednesday night to pay tribute to Yu Chen, who died while windsurfing on Lake Mendota last week.More >>
Madison's Chinese community organized a vigil Wednesday night to pay tribute to Yu Chen, who died while windsurfing on Lake Mendota last week.More >>