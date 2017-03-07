UPDATE: Gov. Walker to visit Jewish Community Center targeted by threat

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker plans to visit Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center on Wednesday.

An email from the Governor's Office says the tour will be to demonstrate the governor's support and highlight the positive impact the center has on its community.

"We stand strong today, and every day, with the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center as well as the members of the community it serves," Governor Walker said. "Everyone has the right to worship and practice their faith without fear. All threats are taken seriously, and I applaud our law enforcement professionals for their quick and effective response to ensure the safety of our citizens."

The facility received a threat via email on Tuesday morning. It shut down around 7:30 a.m. and reopened around 9 a.m.

WHITEFISH BAY (WKOW) --- Another threat was reported at The Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay, according to WISN.

This is now the third security scare for the facility. The other two threats were in January and February.

JCC will return to scheduled operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday according to the center's tweet.

There have been similar threats at Jewish facilities across the country.

According to WHAM, a threat also closed down the Jewish Community Center in Rochester, New York Tuesday morning.