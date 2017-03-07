UPDATE: Wisconsin State Supreme Court rules to allow guns on Madison buses

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Metro Transit and the city are working to let riders and employees know people with a concealed carry permit will soon be able to bring their guns on the bus.

"It's important that we have a communication where we are very clear, not only with our customers but also with our employees and we are doing that now," said Chuck Kamp, General Manager of Metro Transit.

A frequent rider Wasim Hakim finds the news of the court ruling to be "a little nerve-wracking"

"I just don't see a major crime being committed on a bus where you need to pull out a gun on somebody," said Hakim, who travels the bus every day back and forth to work. "I definitely am going to be warier now."

Members of Wisconsin Carry have released a statement regarding their reaction to the court's ruling:



"...This ruling is a victory for hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners across the state of Wisconsin. The implication of this ruling will extend across the state of Wisconsin. Other cities/counties that prohibit carry on their mass transit buses are bound by this ruling as well..."

Now, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he would like to speak with Wisconsin state legislators to amend the concealed carry state law, so the city can prohibit concealed weapons on their property, including Metro Transit buses.

"We're going to have to focus on greater attention for the safety and the privacy of ordinary people," Mayor Soglin said, he also plans to try and file an appeal to the US Supreme Court.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state Supreme Court has overturned an appeals court ruling and sided with a gun rights group, ruling the city of Madison must allow bus passengers to carry concealed weapons.

Wisconsin Carry, a gun rights advocacy group, legally challenged Madison's Metro Transit's ban on guns in 2014. The group argued Metro Transit's policy prohibiting weapons cannot supersede the state's concealed-carry law signed by Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2011.

The court ruled 5-2.

Wisconsin Carry President Nik Clark said the ruling will have implications across the state.

Metro Transit spokesman Mick Rusch did not immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press.