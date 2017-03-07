Fundraising event highlights men who cook

MADISON (WKOW) -- Men Who Cook is a Scholarship Fundraising event of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. - Kappa Psi Omega Chapter.

The purpose of the event is to raise college scholarships and educational programming funds for underrepresented youth in the local area.

On Wednesday, Kesha Bozeman and Jon Gramling stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event. Last year, the organization awarded 12 scholarships to graduating high school students.

This year’s community event will be hosted on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton.

Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor featured one of his signature dishes. The recipe is below.

The competition is expected to heat up this year with many energetic, local cooks. All cooks have a desire to help others in their community and contribute to a good cause. They are professional men and leaders in their own right, and enjoy cooking and competing for bragging rights.

The cooks will compete for the People’s Choice awards determined by more than 300 attendees. Professional Chefs from the Downtown and Hilldale Great Dane Pub and Forrest “Kipp” Thomas from Luckys 1313 will also use their culinary judgment to declare the Judges Award winners. The winning cooks will receive trophies and prizes.

Tickets are $25, purchased in advanced only, and can be purchased online or from an AKA member.

Click here for more information.

Brandon's Breakfast Brunch Casserole

Ingredients

2 pounds ground turkey sausage

5 eggs, beaten

1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough

2 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup milk

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking pan. Lay crescent rolls flat in the bottom of the pan. Combine cooked sausage, cheese, eggs, milk, salt and pepper; pour over crescent rolls.

Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, until bubbly and rolls are baked.