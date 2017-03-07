Former Dane County Sheriff's deputy who killed family members dies

Former Dane County sheriff's deputy Andrew Steele will be released to his parents' care, in connection to the case of Steele's killing of his wife and sister-in-law

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Dane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Steele died Tuesday, less than two months after he was released from a mental health institution, where he was committed in connection to his killing of his wife and sister-in-law.



Steele's attorney, Jessa Nicholson Goetz tells 27 News Steele died of complications of the terminal, neuromuscular disease ALS, after a nearly week long hospitalization.



Steele left his position with the Sheriff''s Office in 2014 after being diagnosed with the disease. Months later, Steele fatally shot his wife, Ashlee Steele, and his sister-in-law, Kacee Tollefsbol, at Steele's Fitchburg home. A Dane County jury later determined Steele was not criminally responsible for the killings because of mental disease or defect associated with his condition.



In January, Judge Nicholas McNamara ruled Steele posed no threat to himself or others, and approved Steele's conditional release to a Dane County home owned by Steele's parents.

Andrew Steele was 42.

''His final wish was to die at home, out of the criminal justice system,'' Nicholson Goetz says. Nicholson Goetz says Steele's parents were with him at UW Hospital when he died.







