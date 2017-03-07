Flu-related child death reported in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department confirms the death of a child related to influenza.

The death is the first pediatric flu death reported to the Health Department for the 2016-2017 season. Nationwide, more than 40 children have died from the flu.

Commissioner of Health, Bevan Baker, says "We are deeply saddened to learn that a child has died of complications related to the seasonal flu, and our thoughts remain with the child's family."

In Milwaukee alone, 278 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported this season. The majority of those people have been over the age of 50.

The flu is among the most common respiratory illnesses in the U.S., infecting millions of people and resulting in complications and deaths in tens of thousands each year. The most vulnerable are infants and young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.