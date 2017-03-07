State proposes probation revocation for suspect in traffic deaths of couple

MADISON (WKOW) - State officials propose the revocation of the probation of a Town of Dunn man suspected of causing the deaths of a Cottage Grove couple in a traffic collision.



Department of Corrections spokesperson Tristan Cook says 25-year old Brandon Ballweg will remain in the Dane County jail at least until a probation revocation hearing takes places.



Madison Police officials have recommended felony charges against Ballweg, including reckless homicide, after Ballweg lost control of his car last month on Highway 30, with the vehicle becoming air borne and hitting an SUV. The SUV's driver, Kirk U'Ren, and his passenger and wife, Jennifer Steiner, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. No criminal charges have been filed against Ballweg. Police officials say speeding by Ballweg is a suspected factor in the incident.



In an interview with 27 News, Ballweg said he did not believe he was speeding, and maintained he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.



Ballweg's probation is connection to a conviction in Grant County for domestic abuse-related crimes.