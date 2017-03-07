CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritan helps skunk with jar stuck on i - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritan helps skunk with jar stuck on its head

Posted: Updated:

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- What would you do if you saw a skunk on the side of the road that needed help?

Brandy McNeill of Hollandale knew she had to take action.  Tuesday morning, McNeill was driving on County A near Bruce Road when she noticed a skunk with a glass jar stuck on its head.

She contacted the DNR, but says they told her they did not have anyone to send.  McNeill decided to step in and take action.

McNeill says she missed the video of it getting out.  She said it  ran away without spraying her.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.