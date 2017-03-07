CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritan helps skunk with jar stuck on its head

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- What would you do if you saw a skunk on the side of the road that needed help?

Brandy McNeill of Hollandale knew she had to take action. Tuesday morning, McNeill was driving on County A near Bruce Road when she noticed a skunk with a glass jar stuck on its head.

She contacted the DNR, but says they told her they did not have anyone to send. McNeill decided to step in and take action.

McNeill says she missed the video of it getting out. She said it ran away without spraying her.