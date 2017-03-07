UPDATE: Wisconsin Assembly approves marijuana extract

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Legislature has passed a bill long sought by parents of children who suffer from seizures and other medical disorders.



The State Assembly voted 98-0 Tuesday to legalize possession of cannabidiol or CBD oil, a marijuana extract that doesn't produce a high.



The Legislature passed a similar bill in 2014, but it mistakenly restricted access to people involved in medical trials.



That led to renewed lobbying by parents still unable to legally obtain the treatment for their children, many of whom suffer from epilepsy.



"(This) provides individuals greater access to CBD, which can be used to treat epilepsy, Huntington's Disease, sleep disorders, schizophrenia, glaucoma and multiple sclerosis symptoms," said Rep. Dan Riemer (D-Milwaukee), who co-sponsored the bill.



The Assembly ultimately passed the same version of the bill approved by the Senate 31-1 last month.



"For all the parents out there who want hope that their child is going to live as normal a life as they are humanly possible - this gives that today," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).



While the bill got unanimous support, Democrats said it should have gone further by allowing the manufacture and sale of CBD oil in the state.



Since CBD oil is still illegal under federal law, people who transport it to Wisconsin still assume some risk for arrest.



But Rep. Scott Krug (R-Nekoosa) who shepherded the bill in the Assembly, said the purchase and transport of the oil is not something federal officials are focused on enforcing at this time.



The bill now goes to Gov. Scott Walker's desk. He has said previously he will sign it.