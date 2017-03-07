Sheriff: driver smoked marijuana before fatal collision

MADISON (WKOW) - Search warrant documents filed by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy state an 18-year old Madison man smoked marijuana before he was involved in a fatal collision at Highway 51 and County CV in the Town of Burke.



The warrant was used to search Noah Davis' 2007 Chevy Trailblazer. No specific information on what was seized is listed in court records.



Authorities say Davis' SUV collided with the SUV of 60-year old Gregory Currie of Wisconsin Dells Feb.23, killing Currie.



An affidavit supporting the warrant says Davis told one deputy following the 11 PM collision he had fallen asleep at the wheel, and had not used alcohol, illegal or prescription drugs before driving, and told another investigating deputy he smoked marijuana the night before.



But court records say three hours before the deadly crash, deputies were searching for Davis in connection with a reported, runaway girl.



Records say Davis assured investigators at the crash scene the girl was safe.



Authorities say marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in Davis' SUV at the collision scene. They also say a preliminary breath test revealed Davis had no alcohol in his system.



The affidavit says the girl was interviewed two days after the fatal collision, and told investigators in the hours before the crash, Davis, his cousin and her drove around Milton, smoking "...quite a bit of marijuana." Records state the girl said was dropped off prior to the collision.



Davis is free on a signature bond, with a court appearance scheduled in April.



The warrant was approved by a judge based on the suspicion the crime of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle was committed.