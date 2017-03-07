Strong winds blow over 3,000 pound pool in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Strong winds blow over 3,000 pound pool in Janesville

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- A 3,000 pound pool was blown into a fence, knocked it over and the rotated before landing next to a highway in Janesville.

According to Nancy Nelson of Nelson's Hometowne recreation, the pool landed next to Highway 14.  No one was injured.

The pool is now anchored where it landed and will be moved once the wind calms down.

