Wisconsin Attorney General unveils new training aimed at preventing pharmacy robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Attorney General Brad Schimel is unveiling a new training program to prevent pharmacy robberies.

It's a joint partnership between the state AG's Office and the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin.

The effort teaches pharmacists what to do during and after a robbery, but it also helps them safeguard against the crime.

Schimel says there are too many pharmacy robberies happening in Wisconsin, compared to across the country. He says the state is an unfortunate leader in the crime and he wants to see that change.

"This is still something we need to take seriously, when Wisconsin has more robberies than Texas, Florida, New York," Schimel said.

He declined to comment on particular details involved in the training, explaining that he doesn't want to give criminals important helpful information. He does, however, believe the effort in conjunction with his Dose of Reality Campaign, will reduce the amount of narcotics that hit the street.

Schimel says in the meantime, he urges pharmacies across the state to use time-delay safes and check their camera placement and signage.