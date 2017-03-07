State GOP legislative leader focused on Medicaid portion of Obamacare replacement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans who control state government certainly want the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) to be repealed, but they also want the eventual replacement to help them adequately pay for Medicaid - the joint federal and state health insurance program for the poor known as BadgerCare Plus in Wisconsin.

That is what Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and other legislative leaders are keeping a close eye on as House Republicans attempt to move their ACA repeal/replacement bill through Congress.



Under the House bill, the federal government would send Medicaid dollars to states based on how many people they cover, with increases based on future enrollment.

"I support the per capita, because of course we did not take the Medicaid expansion," said Speaker Vos. "So, it seems to make sense that we wouldn't be penalized for having not taken Medicaid expansion - which of course seems to be the right decision as we look at the long-term future of the program."

The Medicaid expansion established by Obamacare increased the income limits for eligibility from 100 percent of the federal poverty limit to 138 percent of the federal poverty limit.

The House GOP bill would eliminate that expansion, but that elimination wouldn't begin until 2020.

That provision and the proposal to give states funding for Medicaid on a per-capita basis are two reasons why Tea Party conservatives are referring to the House bill as nothing more than "Obamacare lite."

Those hard-line conservatives propose immediate elimination of the expansion and then sending Medicaid dollars to states in the form of a block grant - a set amount of dollars based on current enrollment that could only increase by the rate of inflation.

But Speaker Vos rejects that "Obamacare lite" label. He believes traditional block-grant funding would be inequitable for Wisconsin, hurting the state's most vulnerable populations.

"Under a block grant, let's say Wisconsin spends $1 billion because we did not take the expansion and the State of Minnesota spends $2 billion," said Speaker Vos. "Even if we cover the same or similar number of people, we'd get a greatly disparate amount of dollars just because one chose to expand and the other did not."

But those details are just a few of the many Congressional Republicans will likely take a long time to reach an agreement on, and even more time to implement.

Speaker Vos believes whatever compromise bill is passed won't impact Wisconsin's 2017-19 budget.