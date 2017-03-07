Windy weather conditions prompt 'Two Men & A Truck' to staff 'three men' for moving jobs

VERONA (WKOW) -- High winds were a top concern for one Madison moving company.

Instead of 'Two Men And A Truck,' a trio arrived at a house in Verona to move a family's belongings inside.

"Hold on just one sec, just slipped out of my hands, there we go," Shamus Wright told his two co-workers as they moved in a piano.

"You find the wind will really pull you away when you don't have a steady base under you," Wright said.

The trio are doing a dangerous job, not just driving the truck through the gusts, but unloading it.

"The wind pulls the items, you just take your time." Wright explained.

Two Men and a Truck's Marketing Manager Michael Fiez says his professional movers were running fifteen minutes behind schedule due to the windy weather, but he doesn't want wind-related accidents.

"We live in Wisconsin, so you expect rain snow and ice, but wind is something sneaky you don't take account of," Fiez said.