Packers' Guion suspended

The Packers will once again be opening the season without one of their top defensive lineman. The NFL announced Tuesday that Letroy Guion has been suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season due to a violation of the NFL policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Guion was also suspended for the first three games of the 2015 season after an offseason arrest. The Packers signed the 29-year old to a 3-year deal worth a reported $11.25 million a year ago.