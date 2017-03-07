IRS monitoring identity theft during tax season

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's tax season and it's a time when scammers can try to take advantage of you.



The Internal Revenue Service says identity theft is always a problem this time of the year.



Agents say scammers can file returns in your name if they're able to steal you personal information. They say one of the best ways to protect yourself is to file your taxes early.



"That's one of the areas where, if you get your return in before someone tries to use your identifier, then they're not going to be able to do it because your return is in," said Bret Kessin, IRS Criminal Investigation.



Kressin says you should make sure you have a good tax preparer if you use one. Your taxes need to be filed by Tuesday, April 18.