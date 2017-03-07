Veteran Middleton girls squad returns to state - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Veteran Middleton girls squad returns to state

MIDDLETON (WKOW)

Two years ago, the Middleton girl's basketball team dropped a heart-breaking overtime game to Divine Savior Holy Angels in the state semifinals. That Middleton squad featured a talented group of sophomores who vowed to return to the Resch Center.

"When we went our sophomore year and lost, we were like, 'Guys. We need to make it our mission to go to State at least one of our next two years,'" says senior Carlee Lemirande. "Last year, after our loss against Janesville Craig, we told ourselves we were going to work as hard as we could to win or at least get to State."

That mission will be accomplished when they take the floor Friday night against De Pere. The Big Eight co-champs have posted a 23-3 record. Middleton has four seniors in the starting lineup. Head coach Jeff Kind has watched them grow since that sophomore season.

"They've had success all the way along. This is the third year that they've won a conference championship. It's the second time they've gone to a state tournament. They're very experienced, and you really can't replace that experience."

Three of those senior starters have been playing together their whole lives. The Lemirande triplets all have spots in the starting five. Bria and Alyssa are the team's top two scorers. This weekend, the trio will play together one final time for Middleton. They can only think of one fitting ending to their careers.

"It's exciting and sad at the same time," reflects Alyssa. "It's great to be able to play at State for our last game instead of the sectional semifinals being our last game. So, it's great to get here. Hopefully, we can get two games more together."

"It's exciting, but then it's sad at the same time because it's one of my favorite parts of basketball," adds Bria. "But it's really nice knowing that we made it as far as we possibly can and we played as many games together as we possibly can. So, it's really cool."

The Middleton Cardinals will face De Pere in the late game on Friday at approximately 8:15 p.m.

