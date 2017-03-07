Miller Park's new bar to serve 24 Wisconsin craft beers

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Miller Park will have something new this season that beer lovers will appreciate: a "Local Brews" bar featuring 24 made-in-Wisconsin craft beers.

According to WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN, the new bar, to be located on the Loge Level near section 207, is part of the food and beverage overhaul that was announced last year.

"We've invested quite a bit of effort and money and time, and it's been a labor of love, but it's the most comprehensive renovation at Miller Park we've done since the ball park opened in 2001," Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger said.