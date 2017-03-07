Cost of I-39 expansion spikes to nearly $2 billion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cost of I-39 expansion spikes to nearly $2 billion

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pan to rebuild I-39 from Madison to the Illinois state line will cost nearly two and a half times more than the Wisconsin Department of Transportation originally said.

An analysis by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau has the price tag for rebuilding Interstate 39 at $1.75 billion.

The price includes $550 million to rebuild the interchange where the interstate connects with the Beltline that runs along Madison's South Side.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says shifting more tax dollars toward roads in the next budget isn't a long-term solution for transportation funding.

"Unfortunately the DOT in Governor Walker's budget decided to really not pay most interest or principal on the debt that we have in the state right now," Vos said. "We would practically be paying almost no debt service or interest."

The Fiscal Bureau says all of the project, except for the interchange, should be done by 2021.

