Program aims to clean up lakes in partnership with family farms

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new program announced Tuesday aims to help clean up lakes in Dane County by by assisting small and medium sized farms.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says $1.1 million will be available this spring for farmers to apply to help build community manure storage. The storage will reduce the application of manure during times of the year when runoff occurs.

"When we have long winters, farmers need a place to store manure that the cows produce throughout the winter," Parisi said. "If there's not enough storage, that has to be spread on the field, and that can lead to runoff."

Parisi says funds will be distributed in two ways: traditional cost share agreements and requests for proposals.

Proposals are due to Dane County early this summer. Projects that rank the highest with county staff will be contacted by Dane County to develop funding agreements for project implementation.

