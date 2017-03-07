Starburst rolls out All Pink Packs - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Starburst rolls out All Pink Packs

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO, IL (WKOW) -- Starburst lovers have a new reason to get excited.

All Pink Packs will be available in stores for a limited time in April, according to multiple reports.

People on social media have been talking about the pink, strawberry, flavor more than others, so the company decided to act.

Starburst is made by Wrigley.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.