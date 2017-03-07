Citizen tips led detectives to diaper rip-off suspects

FOX CROSSING (WKOW) -- Police say people who saw stories about the theft of $100,000 in diapers helped lead them to the suspected thieves.

Two men are now in custody.

Police say they received two crucial tips about the case: one about suspicious activity outside the warehouse in Fox Crossing where the diapers were stolen from and another that led investigators to Ashwaubenon where they found some of the stolen goods.

Investigators say the suspects stole more than 1,700 cases of diapers and sold them for profit.

Police say they've recovered about 8 pallets of the stolen products.

A number of businesses have also donated thousands of diapers.