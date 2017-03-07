Wisconsin Senior Nurse Nets Another Conference Honor

After a four-point weekend that included a short-handed goal featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays, Wisconsin women's hockey senior Sarah Nurse was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

It marks the fourth time this year that Nurse, an alternate captain, has received accolades from the WCHA, as she was previously named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 25, Dec. 6, 2016 and Feb. 28, 2017.

Nurse tallied the game-winning assist in UW’s 2-1 win over North Dakota in Saturday’s WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal before recording a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth to help the Badgers clinch their third consecutive WCHA Final Face-Off championship.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Nurse is tied for the team lead in goals with 24, and is second in points with 52. The senior is tied for fourth in the nation in goals per game (0.67) and is tied for third in the country in short-handed goals (3).

Nurse and the No. 1 Badgers welcome Robert Morris to LaBahn Arena for an NCAA tournament quarterfinal game on Saturday. Puck drop at a sold-out LaBahn Arena is set for 2 p.m.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)