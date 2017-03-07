Wisconsin Senior Nurse Nets Another Conference Honor

The Sun Prairie softball team's season came to a close on the opening day of the WIAA State Softball Tournament. The Cardinals fell to Stevens Point 6-0 in a Division 1 quarterfinal.More >>
Outfield prospect Brett Phillips had a short stay with the Milwaukee Brewers in his first trip to the big leagues. The Brewers optioned Phillips back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs before their game Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.More >>
"This team has so much fight in us. We fight till the end."More >>
Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a landmark day for Wisconsin and the nation's most famous architect. Today marks the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright a Wisconsinite, loved, and revered for his distinctive and groundbreaking architecture. Across the state, and especially here in Madison, where Wright grew, up celebrations ensued paying homage to the late architect, At the Madison Children's Museum, an exhibit opened in Wrights honor called, "From Coops to Cathedrals: ...More >>
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) said former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Capitol Hill shows why President Donald Trump has been so frustrated with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.More >>
Doctors are seeing more injuries related to outdoor activities this week. One clinic still has pink eye going around.More >>
A UW expert on politics and public opinion doesn't think former FBI Director James Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee will change the minds of partisan voters, but likely will have an impact on thousands of Wisconsinites who tuned in without much prior knowledge of the issues discussed.More >>
UW Health is launching two programs this summer to help fight hunger in the area. Next week UW Health will become the first health care provider in Dane County to introduce screening for food insecurity.More >>
Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday as part of a roundtable on the nation's infrastructure with other local and state leaders.More >>
All eyes are on Capitol Hill Thursday morning as former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate, detailing the conversations in the weeks and months before President Trump fired him.More >>
Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.More >>
A warning for cashew lovers: Southern Grove is recalling its 'Cashew halves and pieces with Sea Salt' because there may be glass inside the canisters.More >>
It's bike week in Madison. The capitol city is celebrating all week long with unique events going on each day through Friday. On Wednesday, Saris Cycling Group served bratcakes along the bike path on John Nolen Drive.More >>
