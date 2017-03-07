U.S. Championship Cheese contest in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The nation's best cheese makers are going head to head in Green Bay.

The U.S. Championship Cheese contest is being held inside the Lambeau Field atrium.

The number of competitors is at an all-time high.

Forty-eight judges are tasting more than 2,300 entries in more than 100 categories through Thursday.

The winners get bragging rights.

It's awesome to win because it does great things for your business. We've had people already who've won the U.S. And everyone starts buying their product off the grocery stores and they've taken their businesses to a new level," assistant judge Sandy Toney told WBAY.

After the event, 9,000 pounds of cheese and more than $50,000 will be donated to Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.