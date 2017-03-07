U.S. Championship Cheese contest in Green Bay - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

U.S. Championship Cheese contest in Green Bay

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The nation's best cheese makers are going head to head in Green Bay.
    The U.S. Championship Cheese contest is being held inside the Lambeau Field atrium.
    The number of competitors is at an all-time high.    
    Forty-eight judges are tasting more than 2,300 entries in more than 100 categories through Thursday.
    The winners get bragging rights.
It's awesome to win because it does great things for your business. We've had people already who've won the U.S. And everyone starts buying their product off the grocery stores and they've taken their businesses to a new level," assistant judge Sandy Toney told WBAY.
    After the event, 9,000 pounds of cheese and more than $50,000 will be donated to Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.